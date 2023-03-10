China | Xi Jinping was elected to his third presidential term

The duration of Xi’s presidency exceeds that of his predecessor.

China’s manager Xi Jinping has been elected for the third time as the country’s president. The continuation of Xi’s reign has already been clear, but the choice was made official on Friday morning in Beijing, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The vote was held in China’s National People’s Congress and the 69-year-old Xi was unanimously elected to his position, although in reality there were no other candidates. Voting lasted about an hour and the votes were counted in about 15 minutes.

Presidential the role is mostly ceremonial for Xi, and his real influence lies in the position of Party General Secretary. He secured the extension of the title of general secretary already last autumn at the party meeting.

Xi has been sitting as president for ten years, which used to be the maximum term for a president in China. Now there is an exception to that rule.

At the same event on Friday, Xi was also elected to his third term as head of the Central Military Commission. Zhao Leji was elected Leader of Parliament and Han Zheng vice president. Both of them have long worked alongside Xi in the Communist Party.