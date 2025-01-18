Saturday, January 18, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

You don’t play with the issue of trust

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2025
in Business
0
You don’t play with the issue of trust
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“We are looking at how we can adapt to the regulations and continue talking,” Gerardo Pisarello declared to the media last Thursday. He was referring to the fact that the Congress Board had been studying the fit that Junts’ non-legal proposal could have that the convenience of the President of the Government presenting a question of confidence be debated in the Congress of Deputies.

I do not know in what terms the debate will have been developed within the Congress Board, but it seems strange to me that it is reported that the fit in the Rules of the House of a non-law proposal related to the requirement for Congress of the presentation of a question of confidence by the President of the Government.

#dont #play #issue #trust

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Ilia Topuria and her ‘reasonable resemblance’ with Miguel Ángel Silvestre: “If you knew how many times they have told me that”

Ilia Topuria and her 'reasonable resemblance' with Miguel Ángel Silvestre: "If you knew how many times they have told me that"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result