You don’t play with the issue of trust

“We are looking at how we can adapt to the regulations and continue talking,” Gerardo Pisarello declared to the media last Thursday. He was referring to the fact that the Congress Board had been studying the fit that Junts’ non-legal proposal could have that the convenience of the President of the Government presenting a question of confidence be debated in the Congress of Deputies.

I do not know in what terms the debate will have been developed within the Congress Board, but it seems strange to me that it is reported that the fit in the Rules of the House of a non-law proposal related to the requirement for Congress of the presentation of a question of confidence by the President of the Government.