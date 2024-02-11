Avalanche released a celebratory video Of Hogwarts Legacy which contains some very funny bugs encountered during development. The film was designed to celebrate the first anniversary of the game, whose success was truly enormous.

Flying cats

The movie is actually really funny, with flying cats, characters who walk in a strange way, wizards who take incredible poses while flying on brooms, kind trolls, frozen 3D models, frozen griffins, eyes that come out of their sockets and so on and so forth. put. There are even those who can walk upside down. In short, watch it because it's worth it.

It often happens that during the development of very complex games like Hogwarts Legacy, gods emerge absurd bugs, often very funny, which then don't make it to the final versions (in some cases yes, see first versions of Cyberpunk 2077, but that's not the rule). It is also very rare that they are shown, to avoid misunderstandings with gamers.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.