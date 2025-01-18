What do Ilia Topuria and Miguel Ángel Silvestre have in common? A question that for many would be difficult to answer, for others has an easy answer: the appearance. This is demonstrated by the latest anecdote, with the UFC world champion as the main person involved, which the actor has shared on his social networks.

“I just took a taxi in Madrid… what did you just ask me?” says the interpreter, addressing the taxi driver. “I confused him with Ilia Topuria”he answers, making the man from Castellón laugh. “The truth is that since everyone tells me that, people pick on me less on the street,” he confessed.

Silvestre has also insisted that he is not the first person to confuse him with the fighter, but that it is something that happens frequently, and he has joked about it: “We could be brothers perfectly”.

“I admire him a lot, for me it is an honor, so thank you very much,” added the actor, who published the video on his social networks with a question for the Hispanic-Georgian. “What do you think, brother?” he wanted to know. The world champion has been clear: “If you knew how many times I’ve been told the same thing”.

Topuria last stepped into the octagon last October for his first defense of the featherweight belt, against Max Holloway, whom he knocked out for the first time in his UFC career. For now, The date on which the world champion will fight again is unknown. and what will be your next challenge.