Although it seems like a dream, skull and bones It will finally reach our hands after multiple delays, and a rather complicated development. If you can't wait to experience Ubisoft's new game as a service, You will be happy to hear that an open beta will take place during the first days of February.

That's right, all PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC users, via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, will be able to experience the open beta of skull and bones between February 8 and 11, 2024. Here, you'll be able to enjoy some of the content that will be available in the full release, and all the progression you make will carry over to the final experience. If you want to participate, all you need to do is search “skull and bones” in your platform store, and download the beta. This is what Ubisoft commented on the matter:

“Explore the Red Island, the Coast of Africa, the Open Seas and the East Indies during this Open Beta to learn about the different factions present in the game and confront them peacefully or turn against them in combat. As you find your legs in the world of Skull and Bones, the most direct path forward will be main campaign bounties. These contracts will act as a guide as you build your reputation and discover more about the world.”

Specifically, players will be able to complete campaign contracts up to the mission called Exterminate the Rat in this beta. Similarly, we will have access to cross-progression and cross-play. Progression will be capped at the rank of Brigand (Level 6, Rank 1) and will carry over to the full game.

In its trailer, Ubisoft also revealed what awaits players during the game's first year. Throughout 2024 you can fight legendary pirates and enjoy a huge amount of final content, world events, and even grow your pirate empire. skull and bones will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 16, 2024. On related topics, these are the requirements to run this game on PC. Likewise, you can see extensive gameplay of this installment here.

Editor's Note:

skull and bones It's another game as a service. While I hope the title is successful enough for Ubisoft to recoup its investment, it wouldn't be a surprise if the title becomes a ghost town at the end of 2024, and the following year it is announced that the servers will close.

Via: Ubisoft