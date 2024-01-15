Yiddá Eslava admitted to being excited about a new man after her high-profile separation with Julián Zucchi, so the identity of the actress's new love became a question and curiosity for many. Although she preferred to keep the name of her partner private, certain details would indicate that Ángel Fernández is the new romantic interest of Yidda.

Who is Ángel Fernández?

According to his Instagram account, Fernández is a professional photographer passionate about nature. This is demonstrated on his social network, as he captures animals and landscapes. It was precisely a photograph that raised suspicions of a possible romance with Eslava. He photographed the sunset with Yidda in the center and the image was reposted by the actress.

Photography by Ángel Fernández. Photo: Instagram of Yiddá Eslava

Both would have been captured at the Chiclayo airport by some 'ratuja' of Samu Suárez. It is presumed that Yiddá Eslava was seen traveling to Chiclayo with Ángel Fernández and he himself would have taken the photograph that she shared.

How did Yiddá Eslava meet his new partner?

Yiddá Eslava commented that he tried to go out and meet new people, but no one caught his attention enough to start a relationship. “When my relationship with Julián ended, I took out my black agenda (laughs) and I couldn't, he didn't hook me up, I tried.“said the former member of 'Combate'.”I met quite a few interesting, handsome people, even a millionaire, until I saw him. I didn't believe in love at the first time, for me it was idiotic“, he stated.

