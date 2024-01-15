“Roof of TourDom”: a Turkish Airlines passenger tried to rob a fellow traveler

A Russian woman filmed a Turkish Airlines passenger who was trying to steal passengers' bags. Publishes footage Telegram– channel “Roof of TourDom”.

It is clarified that the incident occurred on a flight from Istanbul to Dubai in December. The recording shows a man trying to find something in the bag of a fellow passenger sleeping in the front seat. When the author of the video reprimanded him, he silently returned the other person’s luggage to the top bunk and sat down.

“But we handed it over upon arrival,” said the Russian woman.

Previously, a passenger on a Scoot airline plane robbed fellow passengers of two million rubles. During the flight, he managed to take cash from the bags of three passengers at once.