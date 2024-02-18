Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni presidential office renewed the call on the international community to support the legitimate government to extend its control over the entire Yemeni territory, in order to put an end to the Houthi group’s threat to maritime navigation and regional and international security, considering the Houthi escalation as an escape from peace obligations.

Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, said in a discussion session on Yemen and the situation in the Red Sea, yesterday, that the continued Houthi control over some Yemeni governorates will maintain the threats directed against the region and the world, including international shipping lines, adding: “If we want “To end these violations, we must end the coup and restore state institutions.”

He pointed out that the attacks targeting the Red Sea and international navigation are one of the Houthi means of escaping the peace process, saying: “We have tried the Houthis for long periods. They do not adhere to any agreement at all, but despite this we consider that peace is a Yemeni interest. Because it serves the Yemenis and relieves their human suffering.”

Al-Alimi also urged the international community to strengthen the capabilities of the Yemeni government and the countries bordering the Red Sea, to be an effective partner in confronting these challenges and helping to stabilize the region and the world.

The Chairman of the Leadership Council called on the international community to support the capabilities of the Yemeni government to control its sovereign domain at sea, and to raise its operational capabilities to be an effective partner in monitoring, warning and intervention, stressing the government’s desire to be a partner in supporting the security of international navigation.

In this context, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced yesterday that its forces had launched two strikes against an anti-ship cruise missile and a drone boat launched from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

Centcom added, in a post on the “X” platform, that four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas on the Red Sea towards the merchant ship “M.” “Te Pollux” last Saturday. It stated that there were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship or any other ship in the area.

Meanwhile, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, met yesterday with NATO Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Boris Rogge, on the sidelines of the Munich International Security Conference.

During the meeting, Yemeni and regional developments and the repercussions of the Houthi attacks on international peace and security were discussed.

Al-Alimi, the international official, presented the latest developments in the national situation and the initiatives of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to bring peace and stability and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people with the support of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy. Al-Alimi also spoke about the efforts of the Council and the government, supported by regional allies and international partners, in combating terrorism, and the support required to secure port cities and curb Houthi threats.

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council expressed his aspiration for a strategic partnership with NATO and various regional and international parties and groupings to enhance security, peace and stability in the region.