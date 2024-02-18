Berlin (agencies)

Yesterday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, considered the situation in the occupied West Bank a “real obstacle” to the two-state solution.

Borrell added during his speech at the Munich Security Conference that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without a clear horizon for the Palestinian people.

Borrell explained that the level of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since the October 7 attacks, and there have not been sufficient discussions about it.

He added: “Everyone is talking about ending the war in Gaza. Yes, we have to end the war in Gaza, but no one talked much about the West Bank,” he said, noting that “the West Bank is boiling.”

Borrell explained that he “believes that there is room for Europe to support the two-state solution, but he stated that for this, Europe needs to be more united.”