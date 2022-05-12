In the latest fiscal report, it was revealed that Miyazaki’s latest has sold more than 13 million units.

Elden Ring is a super sales, and will continue to be so for months to come. Although many of us already anticipated this commercial development, the latest figures have left us with more than 13 million units sold since its launch at the end of February. But it turns out that while we’re surprised by the performance of Miyazaki’s latest game, since Kadokawaowners of From Software, are even more so.

Kadokawa already considers Elden Ring a great success beyond expectationsIn the last financial report of the company, which, remember, includes sales until March 31, 2022, we see again that Elden Ring has reached a brutal sales figure. Thus, Kadokawa refers to the game as “a great success beyond expectations” studied by the company, which makes From Software’s work the main protagonist of the document, at least when it comes to video games.

Although we do not know the forecasts that Kadokawa had released for the commercial performance of Elden Ring, we can see that its sales have also exceeded Bandai Namco’s expectations. At the time, the distributor in charge of the delivery had calculated the sale of 4 millions of copies by the end of the fiscal year (which ends at the end of March), which shows the success of the game beyond what the publishers themselves dreamed of.

And it is that Elden Ring will continue to star in video game conversations for a long time, as users refuse to let go of the adventure through the Middle Lands even after finishing it. In this sense, we have already seen several projects that offer a different approach to Miyazaki’s work, such as a Berserk mod, a way to play cooperatively and even the possibility of experiencing its dangers in VR.

