Video viewing time in Yandex search increased by 20 percent

In August 2024, users of the Yandex Search service increased the time they spent watching video content by 20 percent compared to the same period last year. According to the company’s press service, the total time spent watching videos in Search over the past month is equivalent to approximately 500 years. This is reported by TASS.

In addition, last month, users began to search for videos more often, with the number of search sessions increasing by 25 percent compared to August 2023. As the company noted, the growth was observed on both computers and mobile devices.

“The number of users who search the Internet using Alice on Yandex smart devices or on the YaOS multimedia platform also continues to grow. The virtual assistant uses video search and displays the results on a TV or smart speaker display,” the press service added.

The company also announced the introduction of a number of new tools to improve the user experience, including a slow loading detector that helps find similar videos on other platforms if the original content takes too long to load.