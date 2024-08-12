The Simpsons revealed details about their 4 exclusive episodes of season 36 for Disney Plus during D23, including a Christmas episode in tribute to their first episode, “Simpsons Roasting Over An Open Fire,” which was set during Christmas time and quickly shot them to fame.

The episode will be released on December 17, 2024 through Disney Plus, coinciding precisely with the 35th anniversary from the iconic series of the yellow family. While the rest will arrive on different dates that we will show later in the article.

Source: Disney

The Simpsons series He had already created several exclusive shorts for Disney Plus before, however this is the first time he has created a full episode for the mouse service, and it was not just one, but 4; whose names are as follows:

“O Come All Ye Faithful” (Holiday Special) will be released on December 17.

“The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” will be released in “the coming months” according to Disney, but there is no confirmed date at the moment.

We will finally have a Halloween short in October but there is no exact date or name confirmed.

The Simpsons: Where can I watch the full series?

It is not very complicated to see The Simpsons complete, because the The first 34 seasons and the movie are available on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Also, if you wanted to catch up, the Season 35 is available on Huluwhile the final season will be available on Fox starting Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Tell us, are you excited for these episodes? Are you up to date with The Simpsons? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.