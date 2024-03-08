In an unexpected turn for fans of anime and manga, the world says goodbye to one of its greatest exponents, Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary 'Dragon Ball' series. This news has particularly resonated in the heart of Mario Castaneda, the renowned voice of Goku in Latin America, who was quick to express his deep regret over the loss of the Japanese genius. Below are all the details of what the voice actor who gave life to adult Son Goku said.

What did Mario Castañeda say about the death of Akira Toriyama?

The impact of Toriyama and his legacy extends beyond the borders of the Japanese archipelago. The late designer influenced entire generations and shaped the landscape of animation and entertainment. 'Dragon Ball' revolutionized the concept of fighting anime and introduced millions of fans around the world to a universe full of iconic characters and epic battles.

For Mario Castaneda, voice behind the emblematic Goku, Akira's work represented much more than a simple job; It was a source of inspiration and a determining factor in his career and personal life. The news of Toriyama's death has shaken the dubbing world, and Castañeda has not stinted in expressing his gratitude and respect for the mangaka, whose ingenuity and creativity gave him the opportunity to connect with millions of fans and be part of something historic.

“I just found out about the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball'. I can't believe it! His work changed my life. Rest in peace,” Castañeda wrote on his X account.

At what age and from what did Akira Toriyama die?

On March 1, 2024, Akira passed away at the age of 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma, a collection of blood between the surface of the brain and its outer covering, the dura mater.

This type of hematoma can be very dangerous and is considered a medical emergency. It mainly occurs after head trauma. Risk factors include the use of blood-thinning medications, prolonged alcohol consumption, medical conditions that affect blood clotting, repetitive head trauma, and extremes of age.

Who was Akira Toriyama?

Akira Toriyama was born on April 5, 1955, in Nagoya, Japan. Since childhood, he showed a deep interest in drawing. His passion for art was influenced by watching movies and reading manga during his childhood. This motivated him to pursue a creative career, despite the opposition of his parents.

Before finding fame, Toriyama worked at an advertising agency in Nagoya. His big opportunity came with the publication of 'Dr. Slump' in 1980, a series that became a success and defined Akira as an important mangaka. However, his worldwide fame would come with 'Dragon Ball', started in 1984 and which revolutionized the anime genre.

Throughout his career, Toriyama also contributed to the design of characters and settings for popular video games, including series such as 'Dragon Quest', 'Chrono Trigger' and 'Blue Dragon'.