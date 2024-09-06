Friday, September 6, 2024
Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso announced that they had killed the skunks by logging up to the shore – refuses to show the logging plan

September 6, 2024

Stora Enso has said that it had instructions to protect the raw materials, which were not followed.

Many things In the logging that led to the brutal deaths in Suomussalmi, there are indications that the responsibility for the destruction of nature extends beyond the individual forest machine driver, according to HS’s report.

The forest use notification made by Stora Enso in May extends to the bank of the raakkujoki, and Metsähallitus has not been asked in time for permission to use the road that saves the raakkujoki.

