Some countries, under the pretext of protecting democracy and human rights, interfere in the affairs of China and Russia, violating international law. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said this during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports RIA News…

The PRC President spoke about the way out of the situation and suggested that Russia and China take more joint actions “to ensure more effective protection of the security interests of both sides.”

Earlier, the assistant to the Russian president for foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov, revealed the details of the conversation between the two heads of state. According to him, the dialogue between Putin and Xi Jinping took place in a positive manner, the leaders of the two countries discussed all the problems of bilateral relations and the international agenda.