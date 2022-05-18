Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Wednesday 18 May. View the full TV guide here.

Bus is coming soon



New season

NPO 1 – 9.25 pm After a failed commercial adventure, Paul de Leeuw returned to the NPO last year. With varying degrees of success, because although Op1’s presentation turned out to be a drama, Bus is coming soon off to a good start. And so he travels again, with Martijn behind the wheel and Hans Kesting as walking voice over, looking for inspiring stories across the country. His navigation system: the viewer at home, because it determines where the bus stops.

Secret of the Chippendale Murders

Crime + Investigation – 10 p.m. In the late 1970s, Los Angeles nightclub owners Steve Banerjee and Nick De Noia are looking for a bang. That will be the Chippendales† While the visitors enjoy the shows, the strippers plunged into a life of greed, paranoia and murder.

Addicted!



RTL 4 – 8.30 pm Thirty-year-old Johan has always loved a drink. But one glass quickly became two and before he knew it he was standing by the glass container every day. Because he now falls into the category of ‘problematic drinkers’, friend Kevin drums up auxiliary troops Ewout and Maarten. Does Johan get his cry for help in a clinic?

Between art and kitsch

NPO 1 – 8.33 pm In Kunstmuseum Den Haag, art expert Willem de Winter will see three works by the Frisian graphic artist Maurits Cornelis Escher. The owner’s father was friends with Escher and received the two prints and the ex-libris (proprietary brand) ever gift. One of the prints in particular is rare, as it is part of a larger print. But what does rare mean for value?

The Hustle

RTL 8 – 8.25 pm Two scammers accidentally bump into each other. Coming from completely different worlds, they decide to team up for their next job. The elegant Josephine (Anne Hathaway) teaches the clumsy Penny (Rebel Wilson) the tricks of the trade. Their new target is a tech billionaire in his early twenties.

