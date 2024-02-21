For Gianfranco Triponi, father of four children, there was nothing to be done: fatal illness for the 63-year-old from Roseto

An enormous pain in Roseto Degli Abruzzi for the sudden and tragic death of a man known and loved by all. His name was Gianfranco Triponi, was 63 years old and in the early hours of yesterday morning, while moving the car in the driveway in front of his house, he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. First helped by a passer-by and then by the 118 doctors, he never recovered. He leaves his wife and four children in the most enormous heartbreak.

The man worked as worker in the Aran Cucine company in Casoli di Atri, a few kilometers away from Roseto. Early yesterday morning, Tuesday 20 February, around 6:00, he went down the driveway of his house to move the car. Suddenly he was caught by a illness and collapsed to the ground. A passerby noticed him on the ground and was the first to help him.

The doctors from Giulianova 118 then intervened on site, alerted by the passer-by himself, who tried in every way, and unfortunately in vain, to resuscitate him. Gianfranco he never recovered and his body was subsequently transported to the Giulianova hospital morgue.

The man was married to Ritawho now together with theirs four children Piero, Andrea, Francesca and Marco mourn the passing of their loved one. The body was displayed yesterday and will also be on display throughout today at the Mambella funeral home in Roseto. The funeral, however, will be held tomorrow morning at 10:00 in the Church of the Sacred Heart. Many messages of condolence appeared on social media for Gianfranco, who was everyone's friend.