On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said his country “continues to pursue diplomacy in dealing with Iran” regarding a return to nuclear talks.

. added Blinken At a press conference held in Indonesia Washington It is working hard with its allies and partners on alternatives.

After a 5-month hiatus, negotiations resumed to revive Iran nuclear deal On November 29 in Vienna, with the participation of the countries that are still parties to the agreement, namely the three European countries (France, Britain and Germany) in addition to China, Russia and Iran.

As for the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran during the era of the former president Donald Trump, They are involved indirectly.

On Tuesday, Iran accused the Western parties to the nuclear agreement of continuing the “blame game”, a day after European diplomats said that the agreement will soon become useless if no progress is made to revive it.

Iran insists on the immediate lifting of all sanctions in a verifiable manner, and the United States has said that it will lift sanctions that contradict the nuclear deal if Iran returns to comply with its terms, which means that it will not lift other sanctions such as the ones it imposed in the framework of measures related to terrorism or human rights.

Iran also requests guarantees that no US administration will ever back down from the agreement, but US President Joe Biden does not have the obligation to do so because the nuclear agreement is a non-binding political understanding, not a legally binding treaty.