The new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of September 2024 have already been confirmed, the most striking on the list are Frostpunk 2 and Ara History Untoldhowever we will also see many more interesting and classic titles.

The list of games along with their release dates on Xbox Game Pass is as follows:

Wargroove 2 – September 19

Frostpunk 2 – September 20

Ara: History Untold – September 24

These titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass later in September, so you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy these games on the service.

Source: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass: What other games are coming in September?

In addition to the aforementioned games, more titles are known to be coming to Xbox Game Pass in September. The most striking name on this list is undoubtedly Age of Mythology: Retoldhowever there are many more that will surprise you.

The list of games along with their release dates on Xbox Game Pass is as follows:

Age of Mythology: Retold – September 4th

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – September 5th

Riders Republic – September 11

Train Sim World 5 – September 17

