Google is currently working on a new tool that will allow users to clearly distinguish images created with artificial intelligence.

It is undeniable that over the last few years theartificial intelligence has made great strides, entering with determination into the latest devices and introducing interesting new features. We have seen this recently with Galaxy AI by Samsung and Gemini by Google, now an integral part of the services of the new smartphones of the respective companies. Like all things, however, artificial intelligence also requires a certain control and regulation in its daily use, especially to protect the truthfulness of the original contents.

Google’s new authentication system Precisely in this regard, Google is in fact developing a specific technology that would allow identify images made with artificial intelligence and thus be able to distinguish them from the authentic ones. Often and willingly, Google search results show hundreds and hundreds of images whose actual origin is not always identified. Going into more detail, the new Google tool would allow you to automatically recognize the images acquired from a camera, generated with Photoshop and other photo editing software, or created through specific artificial intelligence modelsso as to guarantee its real origin. Google and the collaboration with C2PA Google’s new tool will make use of the C2PA authentication standard (acronym for Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity). Let us remember that Google was one of the first companies to adopt the C2PA standard, actively collaborating in its development.