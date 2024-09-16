The tragedy in Germany

The world of motorcycling – and motorsport as a whole – is still shocked by the tragedy that struck the rider and YouTuber in Germany Luca Salvadoriwho died following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit during the qualifications of the final stage of the International Road Racing Championship. However, this year Salvadori was also involved in another championship – this time held on the track – which had seen him as a protagonist for several seasons: the National Trophy 1000.

The Rivals’ Homage

The 32-year-old Milanese rider had won all the first four races of the season, out of six scheduled for the entire championship. The only one who could still challenge him for the final victory was Filippo Rovelli, second in the championship with 29 points less than Salvadori. With a splendid gesture, Rovelli’s team, the Pistard Racing Teamhowever, has decided to do not take part in the last two races of the year – planned in Cremona and Cervesina – so as to leave Salvadori the posthumous success in the championship.

Title in memory

The decision was communicated by the team’s owner, Gianluca Galesi, in a touching video posted on the team’s social channels. “We will not be present in Imola or Cervesina – announced the manager – we’ll be there as a team just to say hello. With this gesture we want to ensure that Luca, even if he is no longer here, can celebrate the title he has been chasing for so many years from up there.. This year he could have won it because he had 4 wins out of 6, but unfortunately he will not be able to celebrate. The only way to say goodbye to him on our behalf is to not participate in the last two races so that Luca can celebrate and win that title he has always wanted“.