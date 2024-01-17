Could the hard-won new pension system still fail? Opponents of the pension law have suddenly become a majority since the elections. But their attempts to make any changes seem in vain. Minister Schouten is not thinking about tinkering now. “We also have something called reliability of management.”
Laurens Kok
Latest update:
19:51
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#pension #system #moving #train #stopped #39This #process #careful39
Leave a Reply