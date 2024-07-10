The WRC has patched up the present, but it is time to look to the future. There is no more time to waste. With the current regulations blocked until the end of 2026, the World Rally Championship now has a mission to accomplish, the most important one: that of creating a technical regulation so convincing that it can retain all the current manufacturers (Toyota, Hyundai and, in part, Ford) and introduce others to revive an exceptional category, but which for too many years seems to be in no man’s land, while other categories have worked hard to reverse the trend and return to occupy a prominent place in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Over the past few weeks, Motorsport.com has been teasing Hyundai’s potential move to the WEC, in the LMDh prototype class alongside chassis manufacturer Oreca. A project currently being finalized for the future that seriously jeopardizes the Korean manufacturer’s presence in the WRC (and beware of a possible entry into Formula 1 in the future).

Cyril Abiteboul said that Hyundai Motorsport will soon issue a statement outlining its future plans in motorsport. Peter Thul, director of the WRC promoters group, made important statements to Motorsport.com.

“I can’t say I have no doubts that all the current brands in the WRC can stay, because it’s not our decision, but I’m confident. I think we can create a championship so good that it will be worth it for the manufacturers to be there.”

“I also hope that if by the end of the year we can have a good regulation to introduce in 2027, we will be able to have at least one other manufacturer that will enter in that season. That is our goal.”

“That’s our wish, because we have to move the championship forward. And, again, I can’t comment on the internal thoughts of the manufacturers. But, as I said, it has to be so attractive that they want to participate. That’s what we can and must do”:

“We will do everything we can to keep these three manufacturers on board and we have had good discussions with them. We are open to any proposals. I think there have never been such positive discussions, whether it is about regulations or sporting rules.”

Thul then returned to talk about the timing related to the creation of the new technical regulations for the 2027 World Championship. The goal is to have the draft, the guidelines ready by the end of this season to help the manufacturers understand what the future direction of the WRC will be.

“I am quite positive, I think the request to keep the current regulations until the end of 2026 was the right decision. It was good to discuss all these aspects and what we have now is stability. But for us it is even more important to have the 2027 regulations ready by the end of the year. That means we need to do them quickly, because we have to think about the future. I think everyone knows that there is a need and that there is already a lot of work going on.”

“Let’s say we’re not making the rules, but we know what’s happening and I’m very confident. It’s going in the right direction. I think everyone has a common idea of ​​what it should be. The only thing I don’t know is how much flexibility there should be for different types of transmission.”