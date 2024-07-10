There are only a few days left before the ball starts rolling again in the Colombian Professional Football. This Wednesday, Dimayor revealed the official schedule of the first two dates of the Betplay League.

The president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, had announced that the Colombian League would begin the third week of July, after the Copa América ended.

Fernando Jaramillo, new president of Dimayor. Photo:Dimayor Share

Date 1

The first match of the second half of the League will be this Monday, July 15, one day after the Copa América final. Boyaca Chicó and Once Caldas They open the curtain of the tournament with a game that will be played in Tunja.

On Tuesday the 16th there are three matches: Envigado vs. Equidad, Águilas vs. América de Cali and Deportivo Cali vs. Deportivo Pereira.

Independent Santa Fe will debut on Wednesday 17th against Deportivo Pasto at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium. That same day, the reinforced Atlético Nacional will play against Alianza as a visitor.

Images between Santa Fe and Bucaramanga today, June 15, 2024, at the El Campin stadium where Bucaramanga was crowned champion and achieved its first star. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO CEET EL TIEMPO @mauriciomorenofoto Photo:MAURICIO MORENO Share

Falcao’s long-awaited debut

The champion will make his debut on Thursday the 18th. Athletic Bucaramanga will receive Junior de Barranquilla at home. While the expected debut of Radamel Falcao Garcia It will also be that same day.

Millionaires will face Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot stadium at 8:10 p.m., in what will be the first match of the ‘Tigre’ from Santa Marta in Colombian soccer.

The first date will be completed by Jaguares vs. Patriotas and Fortaleza vs. Deportes Tolima on Friday, July 19.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

Betplay League Matchday 2

The second date starts the following day. On Saturday, July 20, Envigado vs. Santa Fe, Deportivo Cali vs. Alianza vs. and Once Caldas vs. Águilas Doradas will play.

Millionaires will debut with Falcao at El Campín on Sunday the 21st of the same month against the champion Atlético Bucaramanga in a duel that will start at around 3:30 in the afternoon in Colombia.

Sunday’s matchday will be completed by Junior de Barranquilla against Boyacá Chico, at the Metropolitano. Matchday 2 continues on Monday 22 with Deportivo Pereira vs. Independiente Medellín.

John Arias Photo:Efe and TV footage Share

On Tuesday, July 23, the curtain closes on the second date with three games: Patriotas vs. Fortaleza, Equidad vs. Jaguares and Deportes Tolima vs. Deportivo Pasto.

Full schedule of the two dates of the Betplay League

Betplay League Photo:Dimayor Share

Betplay League Photo:Dimayor Share

HAROLD YEPES

