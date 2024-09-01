The toll of the terrible explosion that occurred in a holiday home in Porto Cesareo, in Salento, on the night between 14 and 15 August has unfortunately worsened. Also losing their lives today, Sunday 1 September, was the 24-year-old Joseph Buonamassa.

Giuseppe Buonamassa also passed away

This is about the boyfriend of Irene Agostinacchiothe 23-year-old girl who died together with her father Joseph following the fatal explosion.

The death toll from the terrible explosion in Porto Cesareo rises: Giuseppe Buonamassa also loses his life

Giuseppe Buonamassa, the boyfriend of Irene AgostinacchioThe two young men in their twenties had been rescued following the terrible explosion that had occurred in their holiday home in Port Cesareo.

holiday home Porto Cesareo

Rushed to the hospital Barisince that terrible day the boy had unfortunately never regained consciousness.

Giuseppe, originally from Gravina in Puglia but resident in Milan for work, he died around 7 this morningSeptember 1st. The burns that the young man had suffered all over his body were too serious. He arrived by helicopter at Major Burns Center of the Bari Polyclinicdoctors tried everything to save his life. However, the burns were extremely extensive and in the last few hours his clinical condition worsened further, unfortunately leading to his death.

Father and daughter killed in explosion

With Giuseppe, the number of victims of the terrible explosion that occurred in the holiday home rented by the two young men and the girl’s father rises to three. The investigations seem to indicate a possible gas leak.

The painful mourning

These are the words of condolence expressed by the mayor of the municipality of Gravina, Faithful Lagreca:

“Joseph has lost the greatest battle he was called to. This great tragedy silences an entire community that in 15 days has seen three angels fly to heaven too soon. I am deeply shocked and saddened by this incomprehensible and difficult to accept misfortune.”

investigations in progress

Words full of pain and emotion also those pronounced by the mayor of Porto Cesareo, Silvia Tarantino:

“The 24-year-old fought with all his strength like Irene and Giuseppe, whose heart had stopped in recent days. The pain cannot be explained, the end of summer brings with it a terrible page of news for our community. Condolence, dismay, pain, disbelief are only a tiny part of the whirlwind of emotions that upset this first day of September and will remain in the memory of all of us”.