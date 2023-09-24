A woman was sentenced to six months in prison in Spain for having touched the buttocks of a young man in a nightclub located in Cuesta de Labrit, Pamplona, ​​capital of Navarra.

The accused was also disqualified for 18 months from carrying out any profession, trade or activity that involves regular and direct contact with minors, as reported by the newspaper. The Spanish.

The events for which the citizen was charged date back to February 10, 2023, around 3:30 am, when the woman approached a young man who was in an establishment located in Cuesta de Labrit.

According to the ruling, cited by the media mentioned above, “With a libidinous spirit he touched her tail, lowering his hand down her leg in a lascivious manner.”

Given the defendant’s behavior, the subject proceeded to show his discomfort, immediately saying: “Hey, what’s wrong with you?” The woman, as stated in the judicial resolution, ignored the young man’s claim and approached him again, which led him to leave the place and turn to several agents of the Pamplona Municipal Police to present his case.

The woman was accused of sexual assault against a young man in a nightclub in Pamplona,

The sentence of the First Section of the Provincial Court of Navarra not only includes six months of prison and 18 months of disqualification, but also two years of supervised release and the payment of 300 euros to the victim for the moral damage caused.

According to local media Pamplona Current, The convicted woman was under the influence of toxic substances when the events occurred, which was established as a mitigating circumstance in his case.

The resolution agreed between the parties has its legal basis in the latest reform of the law of only yes means yes, or also known as the law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, through which It is established that sexual consent must be clear and unequivocal.

“Consent will only be understood when it has been freely expressed through acts that, taking into account the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person,” establishes the regulations of Spain, which have not been free of controversy.

Critics of this law believe that it violates “the presumption of innocence and equality before the law,” in addition to bringing with it a “legal hole” that would lead to the reduction of the sentence of some convicted persons.

He Spanish points out that, as of August 25, 2023, more than 1,000 sexual offenders have benefited from sentence reductions after the enactment of the ‘only yes means yes’ law.

