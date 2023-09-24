Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Split

A harsh accusation at the traffic lights makes you sit up and take notice. But it remains to be seen whether the Greens will change their migration course, comments Christian Deutschländer.

Coalitions are a difficult thing, sometimes the anger has to come out. This hasn’t been known since the Union and FDP once gave each other animal and vegetable names (“Wildsau”, “Cucumber Troupe”). But the latest accusation in the traffic light coalition is making people sit up and take notice. The FDP classifies the Greens as a “security risk”.. Not a hint of fun, but a massive, profound accusation that should actually bring about the end of such a coalition. That hurts. Especially because it applies to migration policy.

The Greens and migration: What else is needed as a wake-up call?

When will the Greens finally change course? Large parts of the party reacted blindly and deafly to alarm calls from district administrators and mayors, as if they were subordinate buffoons who were just being stupid with their overcrowded gymnasiums and schools. No movement as arrival numbers rise dramatically.

Robert Habeck has woken up when it comes to migration – unlike other parts of the Green Party, says Christian Deutschländer. © Montage: Imago/dts news agency/Schlaf/fn

Just ritualized sham debates in response to the AfD’s rising poll numbers, which are of course a consequence of ignorance in asylum policy. What else is needed in terms of a wake-up call, a warning call, a bang for federal politics?

Robert Habeck wakes up from his asylum delay – it will be a test of strength

The FDP attack and, at the same time, the poisonous Groko offer from the Union, which is finally present, seem to awaken at least one person from his asylum hesitation: Robert Habeck is suggesting a new course for his Greens. Still pretty vague and too late.

It will be a test of strength: the Vice Chancellor, battered after his debacle over the heating law, his much more pragmatic election campaigners in Hesse and Bavaria, as well as Green local politicians – all against the door-open funds. Whether that is enough to steer the party into an internally unpopular turnaround is completely unclear.

Christian Germans