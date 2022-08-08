In response to a court order, the Civil Police of São Paulo arrested on Sunday (Aug 7) military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo. He is suspected of shooting jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo.

The athlete was shot in the early hours of Sunday (Aug 7). He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but did not survive.

Witnesses said the PM fled. Hours later, on Sunday afternoon (Aug 7), he appeared at the PM’s Internal Affairs Office. In a note, the SSP (Secretary of Public Security) reported that Velozo “will be sent to the Romão Gomes Prison [na zona norte de São Paulo]remaining at the disposal of the Court”.

The temporary arrest was requested by the Civil Police. It is valid for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days.

MURDER

The policeman was off duty and shot the fighter in a club in the south of São Paulo. Lo was taken to Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital. Speedy ran away.

According to the São Paulo SSP, witnesses reported that there was an argument between the 2 and the police officer shot the victim.

The case was registered as an attempted murder by the 16th Police District (Vila Clementino), which opened an investigation to investigate the crime. The Military Police opened an administrative investigation against the policeman.

In your profile on instagramthe Brazilian Sports Jiu-jitsu Confederation mourned the death of the athlete. “The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us in the spotlight! CBJJE pays tribute and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world. Your name is on the list of benefactors of our entity“, he wrote.