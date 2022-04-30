Genoa – From the museum of Palazzo Reale (Genoa) to the Roman villa of Varignano (Portovenere). Free admission to all museums is back on Sunday 1st May, state archaeological parks and places of culture.

Visits on free Sundays, such as those that will take place during ordinary visiting days, must take place in full compliance with the new security measures. To access monuments, museums, galleries, parks, monumental gardens of the State, the possession of the Reinforced green passnor of the basic one, while the use of surgical masks will be strongly recommended.

Below, the list of museums open in Liguria: