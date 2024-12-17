Any of our data can end up in the dark web and that is something we do not want even in jest. In that portal, precisely data such as email or phone number They are too appealing to take the step of accessing information a lot more confidential like banking.

Of course, we don’t want any of our information to end up there, although to take action, the first thing of all is to know if, for example, our email is on that site. Thanks to a new Google dark web reporting tool, can.

How do I know if my email is on the dark web?

We talk about searching for email because it is what is included in the limited version of the tool. That is to say, If you have a paid subscription to Google One you can monitor all your data personal information on the dark web, but if you don’t pay you have this free version to be able to search only your email.

The first thing you have to do is enter myactivity. google.com/darkweb-report and there you will find the option ‘Dark web report’. You will have to click on ‘Try now’ for the analysis to run. With this limited version what you can get are timely analysis, receive advice and reminders to rerun the analysis from time to time.

Once done, a summary of results. If some type of data security breach has not been found, you can rest assured. But if there is any type of leak, It will show them to you accompanied by when it was and other information. From there you could opt for solutions such as renew all your passwordsapprove the double check or even change your data to another new email.

