Republicans will control the White House and both chambers of Congress

01/06/2025



The United States Congress has formally certified the victory of Republican president-elect Donald Trump in the November elections over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, clearing the way for her to be sworn in on January 20.

The certification of election results this Monday in all 50 states and the District of Columbia took place in a brief formal ceremony during a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which has been chaired by Harrisin her capacity as vice president of the Government and president of the Senate.

The ritual contrasted sharply with that of four years ago, when A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to block the certification of the then-president’s defeat by his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss was the result of widespread fraud and had warned throughout his 2024 campaign that he harbored similar concerns until his Nov. 5 victory over Harris.









«Today Congress certifies our great electoral victory: a great moment in history. “MAGA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

The joint session of Congress was held even as a winter storm looms over the nation’s capitalwhere it has left about 15 centimeters of snow and has hindered travel.

The final certification has supported preliminary results that Trump won 312 Electoral College votes against to Harris’ 226.