The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, confirmed this Friday that Iran continues to enrich uranium to levels close to nuclear weapons. For this reason, he has insisted on the need to redouble diplomatic efforts or, otherwise, “it will be a disaster for everyone.”

“It is very worrying,” Grossi said during a conference in Bahrain. In his speech, he recalled that the new advanced centrifuges installed by Iran have the potential to increase production capacity up to eight times quite quickly.

The United Nations nuclear-related agency reported last month that it had achieved a Iran’s unconditional promise to stop enrichment. This measure was seen as a possible advance in diplomatic relations with the country over its atomic activities.

However, those efforts to reduce tensions suffered a setback a few days later. European countries and the US approved a controversial IAEA resolution that censured Iran and threatened to send the country back to the UN Security Council for sanctions.

Iran, which has always said that its nuclear development program is for energy purposes, began enriching uranium to levels of 60% in 2021. That material could be quickly upgraded to 90%, which is normally used in nuclear weapons, which causes concern in Europe and the US.

The country has enough material to complete several warheads, if its government makes the political decision to move toward nuclear weapons. “We have to take the diplomatic route,” Grossi stressed, “or, otherwise, it will be a disaster for everyone.”

“All parties must renew their efforts to peacefully defuse tensions regarding Iran’s nuclear program, which have been latent for more than two decades,” Grossi said during his appearance.