Actress Marisa Paredes dies at 78

The actress Marisa Paredes, one of the great Spanish performers of recent decades, has died at the age of 78 as reported by the Film Academy, an institution of which she was president. Paredes won the Goya of Honor in 2018, the only one he has despite having competed for the award on two other occasions, for La flor de mi secreto in 1996 and Cara de acelga in 1988.

For many, his face will always be linked to the cinema of Pedro Almodóvar, since with him he had the roles best known to the public and internationally. Their first collaboration together was in Entre tinieblas, in 1983, the filmmaker’s irreverent comedy where she played the mythical Sor Estiercol. Then came two of his most emblematic protagonists, those in Tacones Distancia (1991) and La flor de mi secreto (1996), which for many was his best performance. A wonderful melodrama where Paredes showed his elegance and which gave him a Goya nomination.

A film in which Marisa Paredes left phrases for the history of cinema such as that mythical ‘Oh Betty, except for drinking, how difficult everything is for me’. She also collaborated with Almodóvar in supporting roles such as Huma Rojo in Todo sobre mi madre (1999); and later in Hable con ella (2002) and The skin I live in (2010).