Juventus, the cup champion, advanced through the American Weston McKinney (25), before equalizing Inter through Argentine Lautaro Martinis (35 from a penalty kick), then Chilean substitute Alexis Sanchez gifted him the winning goal in the last gasp (120 + 1).

With a 50% capacity of the stadium due to the Corona virus protocol, Inter won the title in its first Super Cup since 2011.

Juventus still holds the record for the number of titles in the competition with nine titles, while Inter Milan fought it for the tenth time, raising its tally to six titles after the fifth in 2010, a title difference behind its neighbor Milan, the second best winner in the competition.

Inter Milan appeared to be preponderant in view of its recent remarkable results, as it leads the league with 49 points from 20 games, 11 points ahead of Juventus, the sixth with 21 games, to move confidently towards retaining the “Serie A” title and raising the number of its titles to twenty.