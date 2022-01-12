“It was a real game, a good test for us to see where we are. The boys had a good game: football seems to have invented the devil and 5 minutes from the end we committed a naivete. We could have avoided the two goals and scoring the first few minutes. The team played well technically, you can’t say anything to the boys. Defeat is so burning: losing hurts, it must make us angry for the league, the Italian Cup and the Champions League. “

On singles

–

“This is the demonstration that there is unity of purpose. I am happy with Rugani’s performance. Despite the final naivety Alex Sandro is back to his levels. Now the suspended players will return, but on Saturday we have Udinese that we have to face in the best of ways. On Dybala: “Since we risked in previous games to make him play more games and he was not able to do one after the other, since there was the possibility of extra time, he had 60 ‘. Either he did them before or he did them later. The guys started out fearful, then we took confidence and created opportunities. However, the team is growing, it did not go well now, they are leading the championship. “