Yesterday climate experts warned about the arrival of a weather phenomenon known as Nor'easter that It would cause heavy snowfall and gusts of wind in New York and other areas of the United States. The ravages of this storm, like the snow, have already begun to be felt. Around 46,000,000 people are under winter alert and the population has been asked to try to stay at home if possible, since travel is not recommended. Here are the live updates.

According to climate experts, The heaviest part of the snowfall will occur between 8 and 11 a.m. New York time. Which is why more than 1,300 flights were canceled this morning. Likewise, in-person classes will not be offered and most government employees will not go to offices, with the intention not only of protecting the population, but also of leaving the roads clear for emergency services.

What areas will be most affected by the snow storm in New York?

The areas predicted to be most affected are: along the Interstate 95 corridor, where up to 5 centimeters of snow per hour are expected; in eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island, where up to 7 centimeters of snow are expected. But heNew York City is the one on greatest alert because forecasts indicate that it could receive 15 centimeters or more of snow, which would mean the biggest storm in two years.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for cities like: Scranton and Allentown in Pennsylvania; Newark and Trenton in New Jersey; and Bridgeport, New Haven and New London, in Connecticut.

The good news is that, according to the forecasts, the blizzard will pass quickly and will only last about 12 hours in most cities.

Winter storm in New York live: minute by minute

Snowfall of 2 to 5 centimeters per hour has been reported in the New York City metropolitan area.

Pennsylvania leads with the most homes without power.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled and 7,000 delayed nationwide, most in the northeast.

Rain is turning to sleet and then snow in many areas.

More than 27,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and 11,600 in West Virginia they ran out of electricity as heavy rain and snow caused disruptions throughout the region.

All New York City public schools will only have remote classeswhich will affect 1,100,000 children in 1,600 schools.

Nearly 3 inches of snow has fallen in central parts of Pennsylvania as of 4 a.m.