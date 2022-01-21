Arminia Bielefeld took a break in their fight not to lose the category and added, with a great performance by the Austrian Patrick Wimmer, a victory away from home against Eintracht (0-2), which chained their third consecutive match without winning and got stuck in his fight to get closer to the European squares.

In a great first half, Arminia Bielefeld cemented their victory. During the first 45 minutes, the men led by Frank Kramer dominated the duel and went into the break with a two-goal lead that was definitive. In those minutes, above the rest, hehe was named after the Austrian Wimmer, that Apart from scoring the first goal after five minutes, he provided a spectacular assist for Rabona in the second, the work of his compatriot Alessandro Schopf just before half time.

Wimmer’s assistance, anthological, fantasy, will be one of the best actions of the day in the Bundesliga and, as it happened, it served to seal three points for his team, which now, provisionally, comes out of relegation and is placed two points above while waiting for the result obtained by Wolfsburg and Augsburg in their matches.

The Eintracht, for its part, itried to react unsuccessfully in the second act. They barely had two chances that Rafael Borré and Filip Kostic squandered, while Arminia Bielefeld were able to increase their lead with two more chances from Wimmer himself and Masaya Okugawa. In the end, the score did not move and Eintracht will have a bad weekend after falling two points behind the European positions.