President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against the representative of the Russian president in the North Caucasus Federal District and ex-Prosecutor General of Russia Yuriy Chaika. This is reported RIA News.

The restrictions include blocking assets, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine and stopping financial transactions for a period of five years.

Before that, it became known that Zelensky had imposed sanctions against Russian designer and businessman Artemy Lebedev, as well as four Russians involved in the opening of a Nicaraguan representative office in Crimea.