To start the new year with the best attitude and attract luck, there are multiple rituals that are usually done around the world. In some, different objects that represent abundance are given, in other cases seeds are scattered, and some eat twelve grapes to make twelve wishes. But Why do some, especially in the United States, choose to wear red underwear?

The decision to wear something red is becoming more and more common. People associate this idea with attracting love the following year. Therefore, it is very common for shopping centers to be filled with red clothing, especially underwear.

Typically, the color red is related to love and passionso it is not a secret why people wear underwear of that color with the intention of finding their soul mate in the coming year or maintaining romance with their current partner.

Where does the custom of wearing red clothes on New Year's come from?

The reality is that discovering where the ritual of wearing red underwear on New Year's It is not simple at all, since these are popular beliefs that have been passed down from generation to generation without many explanations. However, there are some theories.

Although this custom has become very popular in the West, it seems to have its origins in Asia, specifically in China, where the color red is associated with luck, success and fortune.

Another theory, according to the Complutense University of Madrid, is that red began to be used in Europe as a symbol of life and fortune on cold days, where the white snow made a great contrast. The tradition later reached America. Whatever its origin, the truth is that both in the US and in different parts of the world, thousands of people will comply with this tradition.