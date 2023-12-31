His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent congratulatory cables on the occasion of the new Gregorian year 2024, to Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses Kings, Presidents and Princes of countries, and His Highness wished them good health and well-being and their people goodness and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations on this occasion, to Their Majesties. Excellencies and highnesses are kings, presidents, princes of states and prime ministers