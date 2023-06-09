The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has begun installing “Zadna Assessment” posters on the facade of food establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, allowing the public to see the result of assessing the level of food safety in food establishments by scanning the Quick Response (QR) code printed on the poster, with the aim of establishing standards Quality and well-being of life, and the promotion of the emirate as a distinguished tourist destination.

The number of food establishments targeted for installing the “Taqeem Zadna” posters is 6,900 food establishments, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries and catering establishments operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is expected that the installation of the total posters will be completed by the end of next August.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority had launched “Taqeem Zadna” to serve as an electronic platform for all residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, tourists and visitors, enabling them to view the assessment of the level of compliance of the food establishment, and to improve the experience of their visit to restaurants, cafes and bakeries operating in the emirate by entering directly to the electronic platform or downloading The electronic application or viewing the evaluation poster installed on the front of the food establishment.

“Zadna Evaluation” allows the public to view the evaluation of food establishments based on the level of food safety, in addition to a separate evaluation of the food establishment’s participation in the health program of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, with the aim of strengthening the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in providing safe and healthy food to the public, and motivating food establishments. To improve and develop its performance, comply with standards and legislation, and raise the level of food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to enhancing consumer confidence in the control measures taken by the authority, establishing principles of transparency in presenting inspection results and motivating food establishments to compete for excellence, which is positively reflected in improving the environment for economic activities to be More flexible and innovative.

The “Zadna Evaluation” for restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and catering establishments is based on two separate evaluations that are presented together as a comprehensive evaluation of the establishment, where the level of food safety is evaluated, according to the results of scheduled routine visits within the annual inspection plan applied by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and according to the level of compliance with food safety requirements. In accordance with the legislation related to food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority determined the level of compliance of the establishments according to the levels (excellent, very good, good, in need of improvement), and the criteria for evaluating food safety in the food establishment are based on the degree of compliance with food safety requirements, including design, structure, equipment and food waste disposal facilities, health and personal hygiene of food handlers, food handling areas and temperature control, as well as food safety management systems, documents and records.