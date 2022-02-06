In the Italian market the diesel crisis is quite evident. The general decline in sales of new cars does not help any kind of ‘fueling’, but over the last few years those who had focused heavily on diesel have necessarily had to reduce expectations. In this scenario, however, diesel hush hush still has a 19% share, that is, a percentage sufficient to justify investments. The strategy is to strike while the iron is… tepid, before incentives for electrified cars give the segment a knockout.

In Italy to be most interested in this diesel volume that resists (20 thousand cars sold in January) is the Stellantis groupwhich controls several Italian brands including Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati. During the past month it was a Fiat, the suv 500X, that led the diesel market with 1,349 cars registered. This is a very slight increase compared to the number of cars sold in January 2021. Counting the Fiat 500X and the other cars that entered the top ten, seven cars attributable to Stellantis add up: Peugeot 3008 and 2008, Jeep Compass and Renegade, Citroen C3 Aircross and Opel Mokka.

Considering that Stellantis’ electric strategy is mainly based on Europe, and to a small extent also on the United States, but not in South American countries where there is a strong market presence with very traditional cars, it is therefore logical to continue to focus on diesel. As long as there is this share in markets like the Italian one, why not try to develop (as will happen, according to CEO Carlos Tavares) a Euro7 diesel engine projected into the future rather than the past?

According to market data, diesel is still attractive for Fiat. Leaving aside the light hybrids, a model like 500X is currently selling more in diesel format than petrol one. It is not yet time to put diesel fuel aside, from an economic point of view. At least until the next round of incentives.