Forum for Democracy wants to start its own PABO in addition to its own primary schools. The training should make it easier to find teachers who subscribe to the foundations of the primary schools yet to be established, the party says. The plans are still being worked out and almost all the procedures necessary for setting up a school have not yet been completed.
