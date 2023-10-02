Recently, the authorities announced that the two nightclubs involved in the fire that occurred last Sunday in a leisure area in Murcia, in Spain, did not have a municipal license and there was an order to cease activity on them from January 2022. .

The nightclubs, administratively, were a single commercial establishment, but they were called Teatre and Fonda Milagros. The latter’s lawyer denied the city council’s version and assured that the fire originated in the attached nightclub.

13 people died at the scene, according to the most recent report provided by the authorities, after the flames started in the early morning. It is still not clear how the fire occurred.

In addition, five people who were missing have already been found and no new bodies have been found.

For now, the authorities are identifying the dead with the help of forensic experts, given that the remains are charred, said the Government delegate in Murcia, Francisco Jiménez, who asked for patience.

So far, three of the victims have been identified by their fingerprints, and the rest are being tried through DNA tests through their relatives.

In addition to the 13 deaths, 24 people were injured and it is not ruled out to find another victim., since firefighters are shoring up the areas of the premises that collapsed to allow access for emergency services.

Facade of the nightclub where at least thirteen people died in a fire in Murcia.

Who were the victims?

On the other hand, it was reported thatOne of the burned nightclubs was frequented by the Latino community.



According to EFE, the 13 deaths that have been confirmed so far were of Ecuadorian origin, although many had Spanish nationality.

Also, it was detailed that The victims were between 28 and 40 years old and were inside the La Fonda nightclub, after being trapped in the facilities, said José Morales, head of Murcia’s Social Services.

Besides, There is information that a Nicaraguan, named Eric, had invited approximately 30 people to the place to celebrate his 30th birthday. According to what one of the relatives, Walter Hernández, told the newspaper The truth, 8 people from that group have disappeared, including Eric.

At least thirteen people died on Sunday morning in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia.

“Mommy, I love you, I’m going to die,” was the message that a 27-year-old Colombian girl who was also chatting at La Fonda sent to her mother.

The young Lady Paola was accompanied by her boyfriend, 33 years oldalso Colombian, and other friends, with whom they met to spend the night, according to Jairo Correa, the Colombian’s father.

“All the families are in tremendous nervousness,” Correa added.

