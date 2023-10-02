The text of the proposed regulations stated: “No crew member may take any medication or formula or use any substance, such as mouthwash, tooth gel, perfume, or any product containing an alcoholic content, which may result in a positive breathalyser test result for alcoholic substances.” “.

It also stated: “Any crew member who is exposed to this type of substance must consult the company doctor before undertaking a flight mission.”

While perfumes can contain amounts of alcohol, it is unclear whether applying perfume to the body can result in a positive breath test result.

India’s DGCA’s official air safety requirements were ratified in August 2015, and the proposed addition is up for discussion until Thursday.