Kellokoski shooting | This is how the locals describe the police operation in the Tuusula industrial area

The locals interviewed by HS consider the Rajalinna industrial area in Tuusula Kellokoski quite peaceful.

With a bulletproof vest armed police slip under the tape and walk towards the gray industrial hall that stands at the end of the gravel road. A dog barks in the background.

A group of media representatives are swarming in front of the strip guarded by the police. Curious people spin the car on the next turn.

Everyone is looking for an answer to the question: what happened here?

Sunday dawned dramatically in the industrial area of ​​Rajalinna in Tuusula Kellokoski.

According to the police, there was a shooting on Mestarintie. According to reports received by the police, several shots had been fired inside and outside a building in the area.

In the situation, one person was slightly injured but did not receive gunshot wounds. Initially, the police estimated that several people would have been injured.

Ten adults were arrested at the scene, whose involvement in the events is being investigated. The police are investigating the case as, among other things, attempted murder.

A large part of the Locals talking in the industrial area of ​​HS find the morning’s events surprising. According to what they said, there are a few motorcycle clubs in the area, but there have been no real disturbances in the past.

According to HS, one of the motorcycle clubs, Viikinki MC, has its lodge in the hall where the shooting took place. However, it is not known that the shooting was related to, for example, the activities of the club.

Police officers equipped with bulletproof vests arrived at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

To black a man in a pilot’s jacket drinks beer from a can and smokes a cigarette outside the area cordoned off by the police. He wants to talk, but won’t say his name.

The man says he owns a rental company with premises in the hall. He refuses to say the name of the company. He denies that the shooting has anything to do with the activities of the motorcycle club.

“This has nothing to do with this whole thing, with what people do here. There is an outside factor here. An unknown person has come to the scene and started shooting.”

By Sunday evening, the police had only said about the suspected perpetrators that they are all adults.

The man says that he knows about the incident because, according to him, the users of the hall have been messaging and talking about it. However, he is not willing to tell HS about the details of the events.

“In this hall, everyone knows each other.”

On the other hand, the man claims that no one was injured, contrary to what the police say.

To the street arrives to wonder about the situation Urmo Pütsep. He says that he lived on the ground floor of an industrial property across the road for four years.

“I have never seen so many police officers here. There were at least five police cars,” the man says about the morning’s events.

He says he didn’t hear any shots, but saw how the police put on “special vests”.

“I returned home on Saturday evening, ate and went to bed. I must have been too tired to hear anything.”

Locals consider Rajalinna’s industrial area a peaceful place.

Plastic ones garden furniture, an armchair, an oven and two rollators lie in front of the adjacent industrial building. A bearded man was smoking in front of the door.

He hasn’t heard anything either, because “dream gifts are so good”.

“I live here. There has been traffic today. All I’ve heard is that it was a motorcycle body. There are so many of them here,” the man says.

“Yes, sometimes the police come around here. When catalysts are stolen…”

When the cigarette is smoked, the man leaves the interview and goes inside.

I regret on the other end, an employee of a property maintenance company Timo Vollmer came to show his car for sale to a potential buyer.

Then it started happening.

“I saw that there were a lot of police: 6-7 police cars, some civilian cars. As a result, the police went there quickly, very fast,” says Volmer and points to the end of Mestarintie.

The members of the No Name MC Southstate motorcycle club have not noticed anything out of the ordinary Jukka Nietula and Jari Vilmunen.

The friends are standing in the club yard at the intersection of Mestarintie and Rajalinnantie. According to them, Clubs and companies live in perfect harmony in the industrial area.

“Someone might be burning rubber on the road. That’s the only fault,” says Nietula.