King Willem-Alexander extends access to the private archives of the Royal House to 1948. The Government Information Service reported this on Tuesday morning. Previously, the archives were accessible until 1934. On January 1, 2024, that part of the archive will be released to researchers who submit a request.

In practice, the publication means that the entire reign of Queen Wilhelmina becomes available. This also includes the Second World War and the period when she and her government were in exile in London. The king “attaches great value to independent research and the importance of knowledge of the past, also regarding the role and position of the House of Orange-Nassau in the history of the Netherlands,” according to the Government Information Service.

The archives date back to the thirteenth century, to the ancestors of Prince William of Orange. Every so often, the Royal House reveals newer parts of archives. In 2014, the disclosure was expanded from 1898 to 1934, when Queen Emma died.