I.At the beginning of this year, for which I wish you all the best, I will not explain to you for the seventeenth time how a fortune should be structured in times of inflation and penalty interest. No, today a “New Year’s Address of the Different Kind” is necessary for a change. I don’t know how often in the past year “concerned” parents told me that their children were well on the way to slide into poverty. Now, a few days ago, Dietmar Bartsch, the head of the Left in the Bundestag, spoke up and announced that it was unacceptable that a third of all employees were only waving a narrow old-age pension despite 45 long professional years.

How is the pension contribution calculated?

Before you hit the ceiling, may I give you a few thoughts and figures about pensions in general and the consequences for low paid workers in particular? The median gross income last year was EUR 3,069 per month. If you have earned that much too, it means that you were right in the middle. There have been just as many people getting more and just as many people making less than you. Of these 3069 euros, exactly 2045 euros remained for single people after deducting all social security contributions and taxes. 285 euros flowed into the pension insurance. Unemployment insurance cost 37 euros. The statutory health insurance struck with 244 euros. The long-term care insurance demanded 58 euros. The state demanded wage tax of 400 euros. Please note the contribution that went into the pension insurance and the mean net salary, because we will need both figures.