Although the pandemic of the COVID-19 It has claimed millions of people around the world since its appearance at the end of 2019, there are still people in show business with a position against it. Miguel Bosé or Eduardo Verástegui They are a clear example of this, since more than once they have been against the use of a mask, in the case of Spaniards, or of getting vaccinated, in the case of Mexicans.

Precisely, the latter recently communicated, through his social networks, that he had contracted the new coronavirus. Luckily for the protagonist of dozens of novels, the virus did not make a dent in his body, so after two weeks he announced again that he had successfully overcome this picture.

“Dear family, it makes me very happy to be able to tell you that… I am very well! And I have already overcome the Covid. As you well know, I had a positive result. The transmission of the virus came to me through a friend who, despite being vaccinated, was infected with Covid and, in turn, infected me. Only one day I had a fever and a little cough. The rest of the days I felt very good, “he said.

Eduardo Verástegui refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Despite having had the coronavirus within his body, Eduardo Verástegui published a series of messages on his Twitter account where he reaffirms his position against vaccines. The actor even called “sheep” to all the people who were vaccinated and who criticized him in recent days.

Eduardo Verástegui reaffirms his anti-vaccine stance. Photo: Twitter

“Get over it, sheep. I didn’t inject myself, I got COVID, and I’m over it. Now I am stronger than ever. Don’t be envious, they wanted me to go bad, I’m sorry, it went very well for me and I’m 100! Blessings to you and your families. Change hatred for love and you will do very well, “he said.

Eduardo Verástegui shaved his head in support of the Teletón children

Despite his controversial actions, Eduardo Verástegui used his Instagram account to upload some photos that impressed friends and strangers. The actor had completely shaved his head in support of children who are fighting cancer and who, during that day, were supported through the Telethon.