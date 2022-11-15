Small covid outbreak in the house of the Big Brother Vip. They tested positive for the virus Patrizia Rossetti, Attilio Romita, Charlie Gnocchi and Luca Onestini. The 4 are fine and are in solitary confinement waiting to return to the game. Meanwhile, in the house, after the necessary checks, there are currently no new cases.

The question that several people are asking themselves in these hours is how did the covid get into the house? Fanpage interviewed the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco who spoke of a possible contamination that started with those who, for example, bring shopping into the house.

“How could the virus have entered? Through the people who bring the meals, or those who take away the waste, maybe even some cameramen, the people who come in later. Maybe they are all people who show up in a somewhat late incubation phase. Contaminated objects have nothing to do with it. Because this aspect has been seen to be less and less relevant. Maybe someone left traces of saliva just before delivering the shopping “ – he said.

Thesis, however, removed yesterday live from Andrea Goridirector of infectious diseases of the Milan Polyclinic who confirmed that the infection probably started from an infected and asymptomatic person who entered the house.

“It is very likely that a swab performed on an asymptomatic person and therefore has a latent infection will result in a false negative swab. At the beginning of the infection, the infection can be transmitted, but the swab is negative. For this reason, we recommend that people only take a tampon if they have symptoms. So yes, it is presumable that Covid was brought home by one of the new Vippos “ – he said.

Who could it have been? For Edoardo Tavassi there is no doubt that the covid entered the house at the hands of Luca Onestini. “Luca had Covid, obvious. Now in my opinion they will extend the quarantine for new entries. He brought it, of course, all of us other new ones tested negative“.

All the Vpponi swab regularly and among the last entries only Onestini was then positive. Gentlemen obviously wanted to specify live that there is no intention of doing a witch hunt. “Obviously it was a new Vippone, but we are not here to do the witch hunt” – he added.